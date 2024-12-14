No Script

Iran FM: US Obstruction of Gaza Resolutions A Diplomatic Disaster

9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian foreign minister condemned the US government’s consecutive vetoes of the UN Security Council’s resolutions on peace in Gaza as the “diplomatic catastrophe of the century”.

“Repeated US veto of the UNSC resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza must be named the ‘diplomatic catastrophe of the century’,” Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in a post on his X account on Wednesday.

“Continued veto by the US administration clearly creates liability for the White House for the forged ‘Israeli’ regime unceasing genocide in Gaza and war crimes in the West Bank, Palestine.,” he added.

The Iranian foreign minister then called on the international community to hold the US accountable.

On Tuesday, the Arab nations, led by Algeria, put a draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to a vote with the expectation that it would not pass after the US – the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s key ally – had warned it would not back the text and proposed a rival draft instead.

The US was the only country to vote against the draft text while the UK abstained. The UN Security Council’s 13 other member countries voted in favor of the text demanding a halt to the “Israeli” war that has martyred more than 29,000 people in Gaza and displaced more than 80 percent of population in the enclave.

Washington traditionally shields the “Israeli” entity from UN action and has previously vetoed two other Security Council resolutions since the onslaught on Gaza began on October 7.

In a statement on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani also said the US veto proves that the US is not part of the solution to the crisis and the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

He noted that the US vetoes damaged and weakened the trust of governments and nations in the role of the UN in protecting global peace and security.

