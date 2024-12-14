- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Heroic Shooting Op near Al-Quds: 1 “Israeli” Killed, Several Others Injured
By Staff, Agencies
One “Israeli” was killed, and eight others were wounded, including three severely, in a heroic shooting operation that took place Thursday morning on a highway near “Ma'ale Adumim” in central the “Israeli” entity.
Initial “Israeli” reports stated that the operation was carried by three Palestinian resistance men, who took advantage of a traffic jam on the highway.
They came in two separate vehicles fully armed with an M-16 rifle, a Carlo submachine gun, grenades, and cartridges.
They then exited their vehicles and began to shoot toward the settlers.
According to “Israeli” police, the shooting operation took place near “az-Za’ayyem” checkpoint, between Al-Quds [Jerusalem] and “Ma’ale Adumim”.
“Two of the ‘gunmen’ were shot by security forces at the scene, while the third initially fled, before also being shot a short while later, following police searches in the area,” they said.
Comments
- Related News