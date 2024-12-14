- Home
IRG: New Warships Are Armed with Various Missiles
By Staff, Agencies
The Navy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, announced that the two new patrol and combat vessels that joined the IRG fleet a few days ago have been equipped with different missiles for a range of operations.
Speaking at the state TV on Wednesday, Tangsiri revealed that “Sayyad Shirazi” and “Hassan Baqeri” military vessels that came into service on Monday are each furnished with six Sayyad-3 missiles and can detect targets within a range of 150 km with their internal radars.
“16 ‘Navvab’ vertically-launched missiles, manufactured by the Defense Ministry, have been installed on each vessel,” he added.
The general noted that the naval cruise missiles on the warships can cover a radius of 40 to 750 km.
Tangsiri further stated that the IRG Navy has worked with 103 knowledge-based companies and 32 universities in manufacturing the two warships.
Each vessel, weighing 600 tons, is powered by four propulsive engines and can carry a combat helicopter and three light corvettes.
