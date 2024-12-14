US, UK Launch Fresh Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah

By Staff, Agencies

The United States and Britain have conducted fresh aerial assaults on Yemen’s strategic western province of Hodeidah.

The al-Masirah television network reported three airstrikes on Ras Issa area in Hodeidah’s a-Salif district late on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, it added, four similar air raids also targeted al-Jabana and al-Arj areas in Hodeidah.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command [CENTCOM] said in a statement that its forces had carried out four strikes on areas in Yemen, targeting “seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile launcher” in the act of aggression.

It claimed that the targets “presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the US Navy ships in the region.”

CENTCOM also said that its forces had shot down a “one-way attack unmanned aircraft system.”

Yemen has conducted operations of that type recently in a solid display of support for the besieged Palestinian territory.

In support of Gaza, Yemeni armed forces have targeted ships going to and from ports in the occupied territories, or whose owners are linked to “Israel”, in the southern Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and even in the Arabian Sea.

The US-led attacks on Yemen prompted the country’s military to declare American and British vessels to be legitimate targets.