Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Staff

 

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance,

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 07:30 am a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Even Menachem” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 07:30 am a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Shomera” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  3. and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on southern villages and civilian homes, most recently in the villages of Hula, Blida, Aita, Kafrkila, and Khiam, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 am two buildings in which “Israeli” enemy soldiers were deployed in “Avivim” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:05 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the "Al-Marj" Site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 pm the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:35 pm the “Zebdine” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
  7. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 pm the “Zar’it” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
  8. and in response to the “Israeli” aggression on villages and civilian homes, the most recent of which is in the village of Khiam, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 pm the “Metula” settlement and a deployment of troops in it with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  9. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:10 pm a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the “Metula” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  10. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:25 pm the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  11. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 pm a deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Avivim” settlement with appropriate weapons, killing and wounding its members.
  12. and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on villages and civilian homes, especially the attack on civilians in Majdal Zoun, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:22 pm “Matsuva” settlement with Katyusha rockets.
  13. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 pm the “Hadab Yarin” Site with two Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Palestine Gaza South Lebanon Hezbollah IslamicResistance

