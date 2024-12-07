No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

MSF Horrified By “Israeli” Raids on Gaza’s Rafah

MSF Horrified By “Israeli” Raids on Gaza’s Rafah
folder_openPalestine access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The medical aid group Doctors Without Borders [MSF] has expressed horror over a deadly “Israeli” assault on a southern Gaza town that was previously designated as “safe zone” by the occuaption’s military.

In a social media post on Wednesday, MSF said the attack by “Israeli” ground force targeted al-Mawasi, which is situated west of Khan Yunis and houses a shelter for MSF staff and their families.

“We are horrified by what has taken place,” in al-Mawasi, where the “Israel” troops killed at least two relatives of MSF staff and injured several others, it added.

Amani Shnino, a mother taking refuge in the Gaza town, said that she was getting her three children ready for bed when an “Israeli” quadcopter broadcast a message to remain indoors.

It was followed by intense clashes, bombings and the roaring sounds of tanks and warplanes, she noted.

“My three children and I were scared to death… We were also in panic and had no clue of what was going on,” Shnino said, adding “We expected the worst. We thought they were coming to arrest or even execute people. It was highly likely.”

She further said that the clashes continued for about three hours before subsiding.

 

 

Israel Palestine Gaza msf

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah’s Victory: Displaced People Return to South Lebanon after Ceasefire Announcement

Hezbollah’s Victory: Displaced People Return to South Lebanon after Ceasefire Announcement

11 days ago
Lebanon Appeals to UNSC Over “Israel’s” Persistent Attacks on Lebanese Army

Lebanon Appeals to UNSC Over “Israel’s” Persistent Attacks on Lebanese Army

12 days ago
“Israeli” Forces Ramp Up Raids and Demolition Campaigns in West Bank as Clashes Escalate

“Israeli” Forces Ramp Up Raids and Demolition Campaigns in West Bank as Clashes Escalate

12 days ago
Escalating Violence in Lebanon: “Israeli” Strikes Murder Over 30 Lives in Beirut

Escalating Violence in Lebanon: “Israeli” Strikes Murder Over 30 Lives in Beirut

12 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 07-12-2024 Hour: 01:11 Beirut Timing

whatshot