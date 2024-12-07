- Home
Two Civilians Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression in Kafr Sousa, Damascus
By Staff, Agencies
The Syrian Arab State Agency reported that an “Israeli” aggression on Wednesday morning targeted a residential building in Kafr Sousa area in Damascus.
Reports talk of at least two martyrs and several others injured.
“At nearly 09:40 am on Wednesday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a residential building in Kafr Sousa neighborhood in Damascus” a military source said in a statement.
The source added: “The aggression led to the martyrdom of two civilians and the wounding of another, in addition to causing material damage to the targeted building and some nearby buildings.”
Last month, an “Israeli” strike on the Syrian capital’s western neighborhood of Mazzeh destroyed a building used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, martyring at least five Iranians.
In December, an “Israeli” airstrike on a suburb of Damascus martyred Iranian general Sayyed Razi Mousavi.
