Maduro: ‘Israel’ Enjoys Same Western Support as Hitler

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro cautioned that “Israel” enjoys the same encouragement, the same funding, and the same support of the collective West like Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany before the World War II.

Maduro made the remarks on his own TV program With Maduro Plus, backing the assessment of the situation in the Middle East provided recently by his Brazilian counterpart Lula da Silva.

“Powerful family names in the US, Europe and London supported and celebrated Hitler’s arrival to power in 1933. They encouraged him and allowed him to persecute my Jewish ancestors,” Maduro stated.

The Western elites “kept quiet because they were preparing Hitler for him to launch his military power against the Soviet Union,” Maduro explained, stressing that, ultimately, Hitler was “a construct, a monster” created by the collective West.

“Modern ‘Israel’ has turned into the very same thing, the president asserted,” urging “Jewish people who are still true to their roots to end the ongoing massacre of the Palestinians.”

“The criminal military apparatus of ‘Israel’ also has the same encouragement, the same funding, and the same support” of the West, Maduro stressed. “As President Lula da Silva said, the ‘Israeli’ government is doing the same thing [to the Palestinians] that Hitler did to the Jewish people.”

Brazil’s da Silva delivered the explosive remarks over the weekend, describing “Israel’s” military action against Hamas militants in Gaza as “genocide” and “slaughter.”

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip and with the Palestinian people did not exist at any other historical moment. In fact, it did exist: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” he stated.