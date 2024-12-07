No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Maduro: ‘Israel’ Enjoys Same Western Support as Hitler

Maduro: ‘Israel’ Enjoys Same Western Support as Hitler
folder_openAmericas... access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro cautioned that “Israel” enjoys the same encouragement, the same funding, and the same support of the collective West like Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany before the World War II.

Maduro made the remarks on his own TV program With Maduro Plus, backing the assessment of the situation in the Middle East provided recently by his Brazilian counterpart Lula da Silva.

“Powerful family names in the US, Europe and London supported and celebrated Hitler’s arrival to power in 1933. They encouraged him and allowed him to persecute my Jewish ancestors,” Maduro stated.

The Western elites “kept quiet because they were preparing Hitler for him to launch his military power against the Soviet Union,” Maduro explained, stressing that, ultimately, Hitler was “a construct, a monster” created by the collective West.

“Modern ‘Israel’ has turned into the very same thing, the president asserted,” urging “Jewish people who are still true to their roots to end the ongoing massacre of the Palestinians.”

“The criminal military apparatus of ‘Israel’ also has the same encouragement, the same funding, and the same support” of the West, Maduro stressed. “As President Lula da Silva said, the ‘Israeli’ government is doing the same thing [to the Palestinians] that Hitler did to the Jewish people.”

Brazil’s da Silva delivered the explosive remarks over the weekend, describing “Israel’s” military action against Hamas militants in Gaza as “genocide” and “slaughter.”

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip and with the Palestinian people did not exist at any other historical moment. In fact, it did exist: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” he stated.

 

Israel Palestine Gaza hitler west maduro

Comments

  1. Related News
Democracy for Sale: How Billionaires Shape American Elections and Policy

Democracy for Sale: How Billionaires Shape American Elections and Policy

27 days ago
Republican vs. Democrat: One Coin, Two Faces in Middle Eastern Policy

Republican vs. Democrat: One Coin, Two Faces in Middle Eastern Policy

one month ago
Trump: New US President

Trump: New US President

one month ago
US Election Day Starts: Trump, Harris Locked in a Tight Race

US Election Day Starts: Trump, Harris Locked in a Tight Race

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 07-12-2024 Hour: 01:11 Beirut Timing

whatshot