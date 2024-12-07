ICJ: ‘Israel’ Apartheid against Palestinians Worse than in South Africa

South Africa has told the International Court of Justice [ICJ] in The Hague that “Israel” is responsible for apartheid against the Palestinians and its occupation is “inherently and fundamentally illegal”.

“We as South Africans sense, see, hear and feel to our core the inhumane discriminatory policies and practices of the ‘Israeli’ entity as an even more extreme form of the apartheid that was institutionalized against black people in my country,” said Vusimuzi Madonsela, South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands, where the ICJ is based.

The International Court of Justice [ICJ] held a second day of hearings on Tuesday on the legal ramifications of “Israel's” occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967.

Representatives from South Africa, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Belgium presented preliminary arguments.

More than 50 states and at least three international organizations will address judges at the United Nations’ top court until February 26.

South African ambassador to the Netherlands Vusimuzi Madonsela addressed the Hague-based court, saying the “Israeli” entity is in breach of International law and UN resolutions.

Madonsela said “Israel’s” apartheid against Palestinians must end. He added that Palestinians must be permitted to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

“‘Israel’ is applying an even more extreme version of apartheid against Palestinians in the West Bank than South Africa had against Blacks before 1994,” he said.

“It is clear that ‘Israel’s’ illegal occupation is also being administered in breach of the crime of apartheid… It is indistinguishable from settler colonialism. ‘Israel’s’ apartheid must end,” he noted.

The ambassador stressed that South Africa, which endured almost five decades of apartheid, another crime against humanity, has a “special obligation” to call out apartheid wherever it occurs and ensure it is “brought to an immediate end.”

Roberto Calzadilla Sarmiento, Bolivia’s ambassador to the Netherlands, told the ICJ that his country considers that continuously depriving and denying the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination for 75 years, “Israel” is in a clear breach of its international obligations.

Belize representative Shoman Assad Shoman, a representative of Belize, has told the ICJ that “Palestine must be free”.