Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

  1. at 10:00 am a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Ramim” Barracks with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  2. at 2:00 pm Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  3. at 2:10 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Ramim” Barracks with a Burkan rocket.
  4. at 3:30 pm “Al-Samaqa” site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles.
  5. at 3:32 pm “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles.
  6.  at 4:15 pm “Ramim” Barracks with a Burkan rocket, causing direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

