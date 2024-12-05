Pentagon: Yemen Deployed Underwater Drone for First Time

By Staff, Agencies

The US Central Command admitted that Yemen’s Ansarullah have attempted to use a submersible drone for the first time, but it was destroyed in yet another wave of US-led coalition attacks over the weekend.

The US Navy conducted a series of five strikes, hitting three cruise missiles, an unmanned surface vessel [USV], and one unmanned underwater vessel [UUV] on Saturday, CENTCOM announced on X [formerly Twitter] on Sunday.

“This is the first observed Yemen's semployment of a UUV since attacks began in Oct. 23,” the US military wrote, claiming it presented an “imminent threat” to US Navy ships and commercial vessels in the area.

In solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, the Yemeni revolutionary movement vowed to attack any ships they find to be linked to “Israel” until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.

The attacks on Suez Canal freight – a route which normally accounts for around 15% of the world’s commercial shipping – have forced major companies to avoid the Red Sea altogether and sail around the coast of Africa, facing increased costs and spiking insurance premiums.

On Sunday, another vessel sailing off the coast of Yemen was hit, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. The master of the ship reported an “explosion in close proximity of the vessel resulting in damage,” adding that all crew members were safe.