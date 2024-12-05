- Home
Iran: US is Rewarding ‘Israel’ for Killing Palestinians
By Staff, Agencies
The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanani confirmed that the US Senate's approval of a $14-billion aid package to “Israel” shows the United States rewards the entity for massacring innocent Palestinian civilians amid the unequal conflict in Gaza.
In a post on his X account on Sunday, Kanani said the approved US package, funded by American taxpayers, signifies that figures such as “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside other executioners in the Gaza war, “will be rewarded with a daily sum of one hundred million dollars from the United States for massacring innocent Palestinian civilians.”
He further added that only corrupt and despotic entities, grounded in the act of taking lives, can squander money for the merciless massacre of innocents.
The US Senate on Tuesday passed a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, “Israel” and Chinese Taipei.
The legislation includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for “Israel” and $4.83 billion to support the anti-China axis in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly Chinese Taipei.
