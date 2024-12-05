Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has denounced the Zionist entity’s plan to restrict Palestinians’ entry to the Holy al-Aqsa Mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, warning that the measure will explode the whole situation.

“An outburst of anger is waiting to go off in the face of the occupying regime in response to any restrictions on worship at the al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan,” Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, said on Sunday.

In its statement, the Gaza-based group said the restrictions would be a “violation of the freedom of worship” in the holy site, adding that the scheme showed “Israel’s” intention to increase its attacks on the mosque during the Muslim fasting month.

The statement called on Palestinians in occupied East al-Quds, the occupied West Bank and the 1948-occupied territories to reject and resist this “criminal decision”, urging them to “take action and flock to al-Aqsa Mosque.”

For its part, the Islamic Jihad Movement warned of the aggressive schemes being prepared by the “Israeli” enemy’s PM regarding restricting the access of worshipers to the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

“This restriction indicates that the enemy government has placed Al-Aqsa Mosque under direct targeting, as part of a systematic displacement and Judaization plan it seeks to implement and impose within the framework of the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing against our people in Gaza,” the movement added.