Baqeri: ‘Israel’ To Suffer Irreparable, Unprecedented Defeat

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s highest-ranking military commander Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri denounced the US’ attempts to find a pretext for its regional presence, saying this time Washington has used the “Israeli” entity’s war on Gaza as an excuse.

In comments at an event on Monday, held in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas to unveil two new patrol and combat vessels, The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said the regional situation is delicate and critical.

“The aggressive US army that had apparently withdrawn from the region to some extent is looking for excuses to immediately return to the region,” Baqeri warned.

He further stated that the Al-Aqsa Flood operation that Palestinian fighters launched outside Gaza on October 7 provided a pretext for the US to deploy forces to the Mediterranean Sea, the Red Sea, and the western parts of the Indian Ocean and justify its unwavering support for the child-murdering Zionist entity’s crimes.

On the fate of the Gaza war, General Baqeri said the Zionist entity will definitely suffer an irreparable and unprecedented defeat, adding, “No power will be able to change the fate of this war.”

He also hailed the Iranian armed forces’ deterrent power as a reliable shield protecting people and their security, giving an assurance that the military forces take every single threat seriously and are prepared to combat any threat.

In a ceremony at Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas, the “Sayyad Shirazi” and “Hassan Baqeri” military vessels, named after two martyred senior commanders, joined the fleet of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy.

The two stealth warships are the second and third models of Soleimani-class vessels.

The two new ocean-going catamarans are armed with various strike and air defense missile systems, including the ‘Navvab’ vertical launching system [VLS] for firing ‘Sayyad’ cruise missiles with a range of 700 km.

Each warship, weighing 600 tons, is powered by four propulsive engines and can carry a combat helicopter and three light corvettes.