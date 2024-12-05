No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Britons Warned of Slip in Wage Growth

Britons Warned of Slip in Wage Growth
folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

UK workers may face lower wage increases this year as employers are mulling cutting pay rises amid persisting economic woes, a recent report by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development [CIPD] has found. 

The drop-in wage growth comes as many UK employers are cutting back on hiring plans due to slowing growth.  

The average future expected pay rise in the UK dropped to 4% in the final quarter of 2023, after holding at 5% for some time, marking the first fall since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The median expected increase across the private sector showed the same expected decline from 5% to 4%, whereas the expected decrease in the public sector was steeper, from 5% to 3%.  

“This feels like a key moment in the UK labor market,” said CIPD senior labor market economist Jon Boys. “The public and private sector gap in pay expectations is widening again, at a time of mounting pressures on public services,” he noted. 

Lower pay rises would deal a blow to Britons’ purchasing power and curtail disposable income at a time when living costs are rising, prompting many to re-evaluate their budgets and expenses, experts warned. 

“We’ve seen a sustained period of high wage growth in response to a tight labor market, and high inflation pushing up the cost-of-living. Pay growth has helped individuals but it leaves employers with a higher wage bill to cover,” Boys explained. 

The survey, which was conducted last month, involved over 2,000 employers. About a third of employers’ plan to increase their headcount over the next three months, while 10% anticipate reductions.

britain UnitedKingdom

Comments

  1. Related News
The Guardian: ’Israel’ Clearly Intended to Target Lebanese Civilians

The Guardian: ’Israel’ Clearly Intended to Target Lebanese Civilians

2 months ago
UK Announces New Missiles Package for Ukraine

UK Announces New Missiles Package for Ukraine

3 months ago
Family of British Aid Worker Killed by ’Israel’ Calls for Independent Inquiry

Family of British Aid Worker Killed by ’Israel’ Calls for Independent Inquiry

3 months ago
UK Suspends Some Arms Exports to “Israel”

UK Suspends Some Arms Exports to “Israel”

3 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-12-2024 Hour: 08:54 Beirut Timing

whatshot