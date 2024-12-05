No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

After Trump, US Senator Urges NATO to Expel Underpaying Members

After Trump, US Senator Urges NATO to Expel Underpaying Members
folder_openUnited States access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US Senator Lindsey Graham has proposed expelling countries from NATO if their defense budget does not meet the bloc’s spending criteria, echoing a series of controversial statements recently made by former President Donald Trump.

NATO guidelines require member states to commit at least 2% of their GDP to defense spending which, according to Graham, is not being followed by 19 of the 31 members. Speaking to CBS News on Sunday, Graham said he agrees with Trump, who insists that all “NATO nations” should pay “their bills” or otherwise have military protection withheld.

“President Trump is right to want NATO nations to meet their obligation of 2 percent. We need to turn it into an obligation that means something,” the lawmaker said, adding that he wants “a system where, if you don’t pay, you get kicked out.”

“I’m a big fan of NATO. But there’s $70 billion to $80 billion left on the table. If you’re in NATO, pay the 2 percent,” he added.

Trump, who is currently in the lead for the Republican presidential nomination for this year’s election, has been an ardent critic of the US-led military bloc, calling it “obsolete” and arguing that member states “laugh at the stupidity of the United States” for pulling most of the weight when it comes to spending on Ukraine. Last week, he said that he would not defend “delinquent” NATO members and would even “encourage” Russia to attack nations that do not

republicans trump NATO

Comments

  1. Related News
Survey: Majority of US Jewish Teens Show Sympathy for Palestinians

Survey: Majority of US Jewish Teens Show Sympathy for Palestinians

12 days ago
Trump Names Pam Bondi as Attorney General Pick after Gaetz Steps Aside

Trump Names Pam Bondi as Attorney General Pick after Gaetz Steps Aside

13 days ago
Argentina Withdraws Troops from UNIFIL

Argentina Withdraws Troops from UNIFIL

16 days ago
Trump’s Paradoxes: The Unlikely Alliances of Evangelicals, White Nationalists, and the Jewish-American Divide

Trump’s Paradoxes: The Unlikely Alliances of Evangelicals, White Nationalists, and the Jewish-American Divide

19 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-12-2024 Hour: 08:54 Beirut Timing

whatshot