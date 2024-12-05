By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, February 18, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Al-Baghdadi” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the “Even Menachem” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the “Shomera” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:50 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the “Al-Tayhat” three-way crossing with the appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m. a building in which “Israeli” troops were stationed at in the “Yir’on” [occupied Lebanese village of Saliha] settlement, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:35 p.m. the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted for the second time at 3:45 p.m. the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the rocket artillery, scoring direct his. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a Burkan rocket, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the “Ramim” [occupied Lebanese village of Hunin] forest with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise