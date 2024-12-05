Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has condemned “Israel’s” brutal war in the Gaza Strip, saying the occupying entity is committing “genocide” against Palestinians in the besieged territory, while comparing the Zionist entity to Adolf Hitler's actions against Jews.

Lula made the remarks during a collective interview in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa on Sunday, where he was attending an African Union summit.

“What’s happening in the Gaza Strip isn’t a war, it’s a genocide,” Lula said, adding, “It’s not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children.”

He further stated: “What’s happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people hasn’t happened at any other moment in history. Actually, it has happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”

Lula further criticized the United States’ decision to suspend contributions to the United Nations Agency for Assistance to Palestine Refugees in the Middle East [UNRWA] after “Israel” alleged that some of the agency’s staff had participated in the resistance group’s attack in early October last year.

“What is the size of the solidarity heart of those people who are not selling that in the Gaza Strip, there is not a war, but a genocide?”, Lula said.

“Oh, there is something wrong with an institution that collects money, hurry up, it’s wrong. But do not suspend humanitarian aid for people who have been trying to build their state for many decades,” he added.

South Africa files a case against “Israel” with the International Court of Justice, accusing the regime of committing genocide in Gaza.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” Foreign Minister Israel Katz has reacted to Lula’s harsh comments, saying he will summon Brazil’s ambassador for a reprimand over the Brazilian president’s criticism of “Israel’s” conduct in Gaza.

“No would will compromise ‘Israel’s’ right to defend itself,” Katz said in a post on X, adding that Brazil’s envoy would be summoned on Monday.