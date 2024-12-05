Imam Khamenei: Path of Reform Passes through Elections

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has called for massive turnout at the upcoming elections across the country, saying the path of reform passes through elections.

Speaking at a meeting with a group of people from East Azarbaijan Province in the Imam Khomeini Hussainyah on Sunday, Imam Khamenei said everyone should participate in the elections.

“Elections are the main pillar of the Islamic Republic. The way to reform the country is through elections,” he said.

He reminded the candidates that political differences should not affect the national unity of the Iranian nation against the enemies.

“Do not assume that the enemy is weak and incapable,” the Leader asserted. “An important condition for victory is knowing the capabilities of the enemy, yet not fearing it.”

Iran is gearing up for parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections slated for March 1.

Almost 15,000 candidates have been approved to compete in the parliamentary elections that are held every four years.

In the Assembly of Experts elections, 144 candidates are vying for 88 seats at the body, which elects and oversees the activities of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and is in a position of authority to either appoint or dismiss the Leader.