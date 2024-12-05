No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, February 17, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, February 17, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, February 17, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m. the "Biranit" Barracks with a Falaq-1 rocket, scoring direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Dhayra” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Birket Risha” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:40 p.m. the “Ramyah” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Confirms by Fire: Beirut for “Tel Aviv”

Hezbollah Confirms by Fire: Beirut for “Tel Aviv”

16 days ago
“Israeli” Barbarism Continues against Lebanon: Eight more Paramedics Martyred

“Israeli” Barbarism Continues against Lebanon: Eight more Paramedics Martyred

17 days ago
Head of Hezbollah Media Unit Martyred on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds

Head of Hezbollah Media Unit Martyred on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds

17 days ago
Toll of ’Israeli’ Losses in South Lebanon

Toll of ’Israeli’ Losses in South Lebanon

20 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-12-2024 Hour: 08:54 Beirut Timing

whatshot