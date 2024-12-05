By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, February 17, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m. the "Biranit" Barracks with a Falaq-1 rocket, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Dhayra” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Birket Risha” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:40 p.m. the “Ramyah” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise