Iran Unveils Domestically-Manufactured Anti-Ballistic, Low-Altitude Defense Systems

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Ministry of Defense has unveiled a sophisticated anti-ballistic missile [ABM] defense system as well as a low-altitude air defense [LAAD] system entirely designed and manufactured by the country’s military experts and specialists.

The new arrivals were showcased during a ceremony in the capital Tehran on Saturday with Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani in attendance.

Homegrown Arman [Aspiration] anti-ballistic missile [ABM] defense system, also known as Tactical Sayyad [Hunter], reportedly can detect and track 24 targets at a distance of 180 kilometers [111 miles] away and simultaneously deal with six to 12 targets within a range of 120 kilometers [74.5 miles].

It is said to be furnished with short-range self-protection capabilities in comparison with Khordad-3 and Khordad-15 systems.

The self-protection system is fitted in one of the missile turrets of Arman ABM defense system, making the weapon immune to potential low-altitude threats.

The new air defense system also enjoys greater mobility as its radars and missile launchers have been incorporated into a single vehicle.

Azarakhsh [Thunderbolt] low-altitude defense system is said to be responsible for providing close-in, low altitude, surface-to-air weapons fires in defense of forward combat areas, maneuver forces, vital areas, installations and/or units engaged in special or independent operations.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and expand Iran’s defense capabilities.