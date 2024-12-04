Yemen Targets Another British Oil Tanker in Red Sea with Direct Missile Hit

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen says its naval units have targeted with missiles a British oil tanker in the Red Sea in retaliation for the recent US-UK aggression against the Arab country.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a video statement on Saturday that the retaliatory strikes hit British oil ship Pollux in the Red Sea.

He said the attack, which was carried out “with a large number of appropriate naval missiles” in the strategic waterway, was “accurate and direct.”

Praising the attack as a “triumph” for Palestinians, Saree underscored the continuation of military operations in the Red and Arabian Seas against “Israeli” shipping until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in Gaza is lifted.

“Yemeni Armed Forces persist with their military operations, enforcing a blockade on “Israeli” navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas until a ceasefire is achieved and a siege is lifted in the Gaza Strip,” the spokesman said.

“The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to implement and expand their military operations in defense of beloved Yemen and in confirmation of continued practical solidarity with the Palestinian people,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO] agency said an incident involving a ship in the Red Sea occurred 72 nautical miles [133 km] northwest of the port of Mokha in Yemen.

The ship transiting the Yemeni port "was attacked by a missile and reports an explosion in close proximity," the agency said, adding that military authorities were responding.

The Yemeni Armed Forces also fired missiles at a British ship passing through the Gulf of Aden on Thursday and scored a “direct hit” in their latest operation in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Yemen’s armed forces have been targeting “Israeli” ships and those bound for “Israeli” ports since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza which has been subject to five months of ferocious airstrikes and a ground invasion.

The Yemeni operations have prompted some shipping companies to detour around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, which normally carries about 12 percent of global maritime trade.

The Yemeni army says only “Israeli”, US and British ships are targeted, stating that other countries can rest assured of the safety of their cargoes.

More than 28,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been martyred and over 68,000 others injured since the “Israeli” entity launched its US-backed onslaught on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The United States, the “Israeli” entity’s biggest ally, has provided the entity with a raft of arms and ammunition since the initiation of the Gaza war and also vetoed UN Security Council resolutions that called on the entity to cease its aggression.