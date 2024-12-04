No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Hezbollah Mourns Three Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [16/2/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Three Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [16/2/2024]
folder_openMartyrs access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:

  1. Martyr Mostafa Khodor Qassir [Haidar Al-Karrar] from Deir Qanoun al-Nahr in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
  2. Martyr Mohammad Ali Darwish [Mahdi] from Srobbine in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
  3. Martyr Khaled Mohammad Al-Tamer [Mahdi] from Erzay and a resident of Khirbet Selm in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
EU’s Borrell Calls for Sanctions on “Israel” Over War Crimes

EU’s Borrell Calls for Sanctions on “Israel” Over War Crimes

18 days ago
Iraqi Protesters Rally against “Israeli” Aggression, Burn Flags of US, UK, and ’Israel’

Iraqi Protesters Rally against “Israeli” Aggression, Burn Flags of US, UK, and ’Israel’

19 days ago
Toll of ’Israeli’ Losses in South Lebanon

Toll of ’Israeli’ Losses in South Lebanon

19 days ago
The Axis of Resilience: Understanding Iran and Its Allies

The Axis of Resilience: Understanding Iran and Its Allies

19 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 04-12-2024 Hour: 12:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot