By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, February 16, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m. the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with a Burkan rocket, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the “Zebdine” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:10 p.m. a group of “Israeli” troops stationed at the “Ramyah” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits as well as killing and wounding them. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m. “Israeli” troops deployed in the vicinity of the “Dovev” Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}