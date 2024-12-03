Sayyed Nasrallah: Price of Our Spilled Civilian Blood is “Israeli” Blood, Our Rockets Are Able to Reach “Eilat”

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Nasrallah delivered on Friday a speech at the festival commemorating the Martyr Leaders Day.

Sayyed Nasrallah started his speech by thanking the huge turnout participating in the festival Martyr Leaders Day festivities in different Lebanese cities.

“The martyr leaders are today greatly present and guiding us towards the stance and goals,” Hezbollah Secretary General said while asking, “If our leaders were among us, what stance would they have taken regarding the aggression on Gaza? Would it be neutrality or supporting the oppressed Palestinian people?”

His Eminence spoke of the strength of the Resistance and its people saying that victory is eminent saying, “Today, we are stronger and we have greater hope and certainty of the coming victory”.

“Everyone belonging to resistance is ready to sacrifice their lives for the Cause and the clear example is our martyred Leaders,” Sayyed Nasrallah explained.

In his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah spoke of the most important characteristic of the convoys of martyrs, wounded, detainees, fighters and good honorable people from the beginning of the “Israeli” entity’s existence until today is that no matter how great the sacrifices are, they won’t be weakened.

He also mentioned that “The main characteristic of people of Resistance is their firmness to live up to their pledge”.

“The sacrifices of resistance movements do not emerge from an emotional state or a temporary reaction, but from mindfulness, insight and awareness of goals,” the Resistance Leader said.

Accordingly, the Hezbollah SG confirmed, “The ‘Israeli’ enemy is mistaken to think that by killing us or our leaders, it can weaken us”.

However, Sayyed Nasrallah cautioned the “Israeli” saying, “The massacres that took place in Nabatieh and Souaneh are developments that must be taken into consideration in the ongoing confrontation because they targeted civilians”.

“To us, the killing of civilians has a special sensitivity,” His Eminence warned, adding, “The ‘Israeli’ enemy's goal behind killing civilians is to pressure the Resistance to stop”.

The Secretary General made it clear that “We are in the heart of a real battle on a front that extends more than 100 kilometers, and the martyrdom of our fighters is part of the battle,” but issued a stern warning to the “Israeli” enemy that “it went too far by its targeting of civilians”.

“The price for the spilled blood of our civilians, particularly the women and children, is ['Israeli'] blood,” Sayyed Nasrallah asserted.

His Eminence said that “Targeting ‘Kiryat Shmona’ settlement with dozens of Katyusha rockets and a number of Falaq rockets is but an initial response,” explaining, “This Resistance has enormous and accurate missile capabilities that can extend from ‘Kiryat Shmona’ to ‘Eilat’”.

Elsewhere in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah hailed the brave and historic Yemeni operations targeting “Israeli” ships or those heading to occupied Palestinian ports.

He said, “We praise what the brothers in Yemen and their leadership represented by Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi are doing”.

Nonetheless, the Resistance Leader elucidated that “Surrender in Lebanon means ‘Israeli’ political and economic hegemony over our country”.

He went on to say that “Surrender means submission, humiliation, slavery, and disdain for our elders, children, honor and wealth”.

Henceforth, the SG clarified, “If the Palestinian people had surrendered 75 years ago, the people of Gaza would have been outside it and the people of the West Bank would have been outside it, and ‘Israel’ today would have ruled the entire region”.

“The resistance made the enemy live in an existential crisis that culminated in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” Sayyed Nasrallah declared.

Moving on, His Eminence revealed that “Among the responsibilities placed on us and all Islamic peoples in the world is to clarify the facts, because what happened from October 7 till today is a historical falsification”.

He explained that “Western media sought to portray Hamas as Daesh [‘ISIS’/’ISIL’],” and that “The ‘Israeli’ was unable to offer the world a single piece of evidence regarding the lies it has promoted since October 7”.

“‘Israel’ has fabricated lies against Hamas as it prevented investigations,” Hezbollah Secretary General clarified.

Also in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out to those “talking about the cost of resistance and its consequences in Lebanon,” saying that “these people are calling on us to surrender”.

His Eminence said, “The greatest phenomenon of hypocrisy the world is witnessing today is the American administration’s stance from what is happening in Gaza”.

“If the United States stops arming and supporting ‘Israel’, the aggression will stop immediately, whether Netanyahu likes it or not,” he continued.

However, Sayyed Nasrallah said that “Arab governments are silent over Gaza because they are enslaved by the US”.

“[US President Joe] Biden, [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken, [US War Secretary Lloyd] Austin are all responsible for every drop of blood spilled in our region,” His Eminence explained.

He went on to say, “The ‘Israeli’ occupation killed more than 100 Palestinian martyrs in Rafah in a play to rescue prisoners they bought with money,” adding, “We must emphasize today that the goal of the countries and governments of the region must be not to displace the Palestinians, and this requires a major confrontation”.

The Hezbollah leader explained that “The US is the side that prevents the Lebanese army from having weapons and missiles that provide it with a balance of deterrence to protect Lebanon,” saying, “The Resistance reached in Lebanon a balance of deterrence and protection that broke the ‘Israeli’ balance of deterrence and destroyed its image”.

Sayyed Nasrallah commended the resistance in the besieged Gaza Strip and said, “No matter what we say or explain, our words will be unable to describe the legendary resistance in Gaza and the legendary steadfastness of the people of Gaza”.

His Eminence highlighted the “Israeli” failure stating, “‘Israel’, with support of US, has failed to achieve even one of its goals. They are still searching for an image of victory”.

“The ‘Israeli’ goal is to displace the people of the West Bank to Jordan, the people of Gaza to Egypt, and the people of the 1948 to Lebanon,” the SG clarified.

According to the Resistance Leader, “The ‘Israelis’ and Americans did not expect that the resistance in Lebanon would have the will and courage to open the front to support Gaza”.

“The goal of all of us in the Resistance Axis – states, peoples, movements and fighters – was and will remain that the enemy must be defeated in this battle,” Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed.

Hence, “What is meant by the enemy's defeat in this battle is its failure to achieve its goals,” His Eminence said.

He added, “Our goal in the Resistance Axis is to inflict the greatest losses on the enemy in this battle in order to force it to withdraw and be defeated”.

Sayyed Nasrallah said, “Hezbollah's weapons are not for making changes in Lebanon’s political systems. It's for protecting Lebanon and its people”.

Regarding the negotiations with Palestine, the Hezbollah leader stated, “Those concerned with negotiations are the Palestinian factions who ratified Hamas. We do not interfere in what is happening in the negotiations”.

“The brothers in Hamas and the Palestinian resistance represent the fronts of the Resistance Axis and all the sites of military and logistical support,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

In his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that “The land borders are demarcated and any negotiations will be on the basis ‘Get out of our Lebanese land’”.

His Eminence concluded his speech by insisting, “Our resistance’s culture is that of life and dignity, not that of humiliation and surrender,” giving Martyr Ibrahim Debek as an example.

“Martyr Ibrahim Ali Debek is a young man who offered his heart, liver and kidney to other people so that they could continue their lives. These are our wounded and fighters,” Sayyed Nasrallah explained.