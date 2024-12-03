No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Russian Security Chief: US-UK Attacks in Yemen Illegal

Russian Security Chief: US-UK Attacks in Yemen Illegal
folder_openRussia access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The US-led strikes against targets in Yemen are illegitimate and have no justification under the UN Charter, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Friday at a meeting of security officials from regional powers.

The US and UK, with support from allies, have launched dozens of attacks since January against the Houthi Ansarullah, a Yemeni resistance movement. The stated intention was to protect maritime traffic from the militants, who have targeted trade vessels with raids and drone strikes in an attempt to put pressure on Israel.

“Washington and London have unleashed a war with Yemen under the pretext of securing freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. They are trying to drag other nations of the region into it,” Patrushev said. “However, their strikes on the positions of the Houthis are absolutely illegitimate and have nothing to do with the right of self-defense… contrary to what Washington claims.”

The Ansarullah have been targeting passing ships they believe to have ties with the apartheid “Israeli” entity in an attempt to enforce a naval blockade of the entity – in retaliation for its siege of Gaza, which Tel Aviv has conducted with the stated goal of obliterating the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Tensions are on the rise globally, Patrushev said, claiming that the core reason for the violence is “the Western intention to hold on to its dominance in world affairs at all cost.”

“People in Washington are convinced that doing so would be easiest amid a global chaos,” he added.

Patrushev delivered the report to his counterparts from China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek. The event’s main focus was on the situation in Afghanistan.

Israel Palestine Russia Yemen ansarullah GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
Meta Bans Russian State Media Outlets Over “Interference”

Meta Bans Russian State Media Outlets Over “Interference”

2 months ago
Russia’s Putin Issues New Warning to NATO

Russia’s Putin Issues New Warning to NATO

2 months ago
Putin: US Trying to Maintain Dominance ‘At Any Cost’

Putin: US Trying to Maintain Dominance ‘At Any Cost’

2 months ago
Russia Conducts Largest Naval Exercises in Decades

Russia Conducts Largest Naval Exercises in Decades

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 03-12-2024 Hour: 02:30 Beirut Timing

whatshot