“Israeli” Barbarism: Oxygen, Electricity Cut-off Martyrs 4 Patients at Gaza Nasser Hospital

By Staff, Agencies

The Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Friday that four Palestinian patients in the intensive care unit of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis have lost their lives due to an “Israel”-induced power outage and depleted oxygen supplies.

In a statement, the ministry “We hold the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces responsible for the lives of patients and staff, considering that the complex is now under their full control.”

“We appeal to all international institutions to quickly intervene to save patients and staff at Nasser Medical Complex before it is too late,” it added.

The Ministry also expressed its fear of 6 patients in the intensive care and 3 others in the pediatric ward losing their lives at any moment following the depletion of oxygen supply.

Additionally, two Palestinian women underwent childbirth in conditions described as inhumane with no electricity, water, and heating, the Ministry highlighted.

"Israel" has been conducting airstrikes on hospitals across Gaza since the beginning of its genocidal war, aiming at making the territory uninhabitable.

 

 

 

