CIA, FBI Chiefs Made Snap Visits to “Israel”: Hezbollah, Hamas on Top of Talks

By Staff

Reports unveiled that CIA chief William Burns made a snap visit to the Zionist entity on Wednesday, meeting with the entity’s Benjamin Netanyahu as well as with the “Israeli” Mossad chief David Barnea. The talks, it is understood, focused on moving ahead with the hostage talks.

Also, on Wednesday, FBI director Christopher Wray made an unannounced trip to “Israel” to meet with the entity’s intelligence agencies.

Wray also met with FBI agents based in "Tel Aviv"mossad, according to a statement from the bureau, stressing the importance of their work against Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

He reiterated the FBI's support of “Israel”.

“The FBI’s partnership with our ‘Israeli’ counterparts is longstanding, close, and robust, and I'm confident the closeness of our agencies contributed to our ability to move so quickly in response to these attacks, and to ensure our support is as seamless as possible,” Wray was quoted as saying.

