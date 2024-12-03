“Israelis” Killed as Netanyahu’s Son Enjoys Time in Luxe Florida Apartment

By Staff, Agencies

The UK's Daily Mail published a series of photos on Thursday in a report, exposing “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair, enjoying the high life in a luxurious Miami apartment, dodging the “Israeli” army’s draft - probably paid for with daddy's card and funded by American taxpayer money.

Netanyahu’s son is qualified to serve as a reservist until he is 40, and he is now 32, but instead, he is guarded 24/7 by two Shin Bet agents in a luxury apartment rented for $5,000 a month in Hallandale Beach outside Miami.

“They accompany him to the gym, pool and whenever he leaves the swank high rise,” the Mail cited close sources as saying.

The report further stated that “But ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s older son Yair looks in no hurry to join their ranks as he’s seen loafing around a luxury Florida condo complex,” quoting Haaretz's Uri Misgav, a long-time Netanyahu critic, as saying, “He likes to wage war but via social media.”

Yair Netanyahu is one of his father's and the Likud Party's most powerful and effective social media advocates, yet his views and statements also ignited anti-government demonstrations and harmed Netanyahu's already damaged reputation.

“He is the lazy bum son who is partying in Miami while his prime minister father urges ordinary ‘Israelis’ to sacrifice their own sons and lives.”

Yair took to Telegram recently to blame the Zionist “judiciary” and military for the events in a series of posts, and even though he flew back to "Israel" in late November after public pressure, he was already back in the US by mid-January.

Back in November, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil posted on X about the luxury lifestyle of Yair while his father commits genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Gil wrote, “While the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, orders the ‘Israeli’ Army to carry out a campaign of extermination and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, his son Yair Netanyahu lives peacefully in Miami, United States."

He stressed, “This is how oligarchies operate worldwide. Their Zionist leaders, puppets of Washington, call for military interventions, economic blockades, or war against vulnerable populations, sending young people to kill other young people,” adding that “while their children live peacefully far from the massacres, protected and surrounded by luxuries.”