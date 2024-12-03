Sheikh Qassem: Resistance Axis Resolved to Liberate Palestine No Matter the Cost

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem confirmed that regional resistance axis is resolved to liberate Palestine from “Israeli” occupation and aggression no matter the cost.

Qassem made the remarks to Iran's Arabic-language television news network al-Alam TV in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

“The [members of the regional] resistance axis are of same and common ideas. All [parties] have been convinced across the resistance axis that Palestine serves as the compass, and that the strong should help out the weak,” he said.

In parallel, the Hezbollah official underlined that “All [the members] have reached the consensus that the goal is the liberation of Palestine. We never care about the cost of supporting the cause of Palestine.”

He further stated that the goal sought by Operation al-Aqsa Flood was “to create an aperture to open up the path of liberation of Palestine.”

“The operation made the enemy realize that the resistance is powerful and no one possesses the capability to prevail it,” Qassem stated.

“‘Israel’ does not fight a war,” he said, noting that “it just engages in devastation.”

The Hezbollah official, meanwhile, asserted that each part of the regional resistance axis joined the Gaza Strip-based resistance movements' anti- “Israeli” drive “based on its own idea and analysis.”

“No one issued them any orders [to do so],” His Eminence concluded.