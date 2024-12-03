Sayyed Al-Houthi: Movement of ‘Israeli’ Ships in Red Sea Reached Zero

In a speech on Thursday, Yemen’s Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi said the American-British aggression had launched around 40 strikes this week, most of them on Hodeidah.

“This equation of America threatening and everyone being a spectator is over,” he said.

Al-Houthi said US attacks would fail to deter Yemeni forces from striking vessels if a ceasefire in Gaza is not reached.

“We will continue our operations as long as ‘Israel’ continues its crimes,” he said, noting that “According to the enemies' own admission, the American and British aggression has failed to achieve its goals. Our American and British enemies have admitted the influence of the Yemeni front in supporting Gaza against the ‘Israeli’ enemy.”

The Yemeni leader further underlined that “The effectiveness of Yemen’s operations at sea has reached the point of preventing the traffic of ships related to the “Israeli” entity where their movement has almost reached zero.”

Al-Houthi also warned the European Union against being drawn into the US and British military campaign after member states last month gave initial backing to a naval mission in the Red Sea.

“European countries should not listen to the Americans or the British, and should not involve themselves in matters that do not concern them or affect them,” he said.

Al-Houthi said the US bears the primary responsibility for the destruction and crimes in Gaza and the continuation of the war.

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy has dropped more than 25,000 tons of American munitions and bombs to kill the children and women of Gaza and destroy their homes.”

Al-Houthi said the explosives used by the enemy against the people of Gaza is equivalent to four atomic bombs that the US dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in 1945.

According to the Ansarullah leader, the US is directly involved in “Israeli” crimes through participating in the flight of warplanes, spying and identifying and providing the necessary information and planning operations and aggression against Gaza.