No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Yemen Targets New British Ship

Yemen Targets New British Ship
folder_openYemen access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen announced on Thursday that its and scored a “direct hit” in their latest operation in solidarity with the Palestinians.

The forces carried out “a military operation targeting the British ship LYCAVITOS while it was sailing through the Gulf of Aden”, military spokesman Yahya Saree said on social media.

Two Western maritime security agencies earlier reported an explosion near a vessel off the coast of Yemen.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said the ship reported “an explosion in close proximity to the vessel” east of Yemen's Aden, adding the vessel was sailing to its next port of call.

Security firm Ambrey said a “bulk carrier was targeted by an explosive projectile whilst transiting” east of Aden.

The projectile, Ambrey said, exploded off the vessel and caused "minor damage due to shrapnel impacting a diesel generator pipe which led to a diesel leak”.

Israel Gaza britain Yemen aden

Comments

  1. Related News
US Weapons Official Expresses Alarm over Yemen’s Growing Military Capabilities

US Weapons Official Expresses Alarm over Yemen’s Growing Military Capabilities

17 days ago
Sayyed Al-Houthi Condemns US Support for ’Israeli’ Atrocities, Urges Continued Resistance in West Asia

Sayyed Al-Houthi Condemns US Support for ’Israeli’ Atrocities, Urges Continued Resistance in West Asia

18 days ago
Yemeni Forces Carry out Qualitative Ops Targeting US Aircraft Carriers, Destroyers

Yemeni Forces Carry out Qualitative Ops Targeting US Aircraft Carriers, Destroyers

21 days ago
Yemen Carries Qualitative Op against “Israel”: Hypersonic Ballistic Missile against Tel Aviv

Yemen Carries Qualitative Op against “Israel”: Hypersonic Ballistic Missile against Tel Aviv

22 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 03-12-2024 Hour: 02:30 Beirut Timing

whatshot