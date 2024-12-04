No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, February 15, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, February 15, 2024
folder_openMedia Relations access_time9 months ago
By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:40 am, the espionage devices at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:25 pm espionage devices at Al-Raheb site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 pm the espionage devices at Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with Falaq missile, scoring a direct hit.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:18 pm the espionage devices at Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 pm Al-Semmaqa site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit
  6. and as an initial response to the Nabatieh and Sewaneh massacres, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:55 pm the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
  7. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:40 pm the espionage devices at the Naqoura naval site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  8. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:15 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Zarit” barracks with missiles, scoring direct hits.
  9. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:30 pm the “Birkat Risha” site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  10. And as part of the response to the Nabatieh and Sawwaneh massacre, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 21:15 pm the “Kiryat Shmona” barracks with a number of Falaq missiles, causing direct hits. 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

