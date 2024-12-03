- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, February 15, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:40 am, the espionage devices at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:25 pm espionage devices at Al-Raheb site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 pm the espionage devices at Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with Falaq missile, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:18 pm the espionage devices at Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 pm Al-Semmaqa site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit
- and as an initial response to the Nabatieh and Sewaneh massacres, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:55 pm the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:40 pm the espionage devices at the Naqoura naval site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:15 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Zarit” barracks with missiles, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:30 pm the “Birkat Risha” site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- And as part of the response to the Nabatieh and Sawwaneh massacre, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 21:15 pm the “Kiryat Shmona” barracks with a number of Falaq missiles, causing direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News