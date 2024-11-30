No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

“Israeli” Barbarism Martyrs Several Civilians in South Lebanon: At Least 6 Children Killed

“Israeli” Barbarism Martyrs Several Civilians in South Lebanon: At Least 6 Children Killed
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” barbarism crossed on Wednesday the redlines by an aerial aggression on the Southern Lebanese villages that left dozens of civilians as martyred and injured.

In a series of strikes, deep in the south, “Israeli” raids attacked Iqlim al-Tuffah towns of Jbaa, Sanya, Zhalta and Buslayya, a building on the Adshit-Qsaybeh road in Nabatiyeh, al-Shehabiyeh in the Tyre district and al-Sawwaneh in the Marjeyoun district.

The bombardment martyred three people in al-Sawwaneh and one person in Adshit. At least nine people were meanwhile wounded in Adshit.

Among the martyrs are two children.

Hours later, an “Israeli” attack on a building in Nabatieh martyred four more children, three women and a man, the Reuters news agency cited the town’s hospital director, Hassan Wazni, and three security sources as saying.

The United Nations secretary-general’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric called for a halt to increased violence.

“The recent escalation is dangerous indeed and should stop,” he said.

 

 

Israel Lebanon nabatieh SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Sheikh Naim Qassem: Beirut Will Not Be Targeted Without a Response in ’Tel Aviv’

Sheikh Naim Qassem: Beirut Will Not Be Targeted Without a Response in ’Tel Aviv’

11 days ago
Islamic Resistance Operations Room’s Statement on the Latest Field Developments in South Lebanon

Islamic Resistance Operations Room’s Statement on the Latest Field Developments in South Lebanon

12 days ago
Hezbollah Confirms by Fire: Beirut for “Tel Aviv”

Hezbollah Confirms by Fire: Beirut for “Tel Aviv”

13 days ago
“Israeli” Barbarism Continues against Lebanon: Eight more Paramedics Martyred

“Israeli” Barbarism Continues against Lebanon: Eight more Paramedics Martyred

14 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 30-11-2024 Hour: 09:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot