“Israeli” Barbarism Martyrs Several Civilians in South Lebanon: At Least 6 Children Killed
By Staff, Agencies
“Israeli” barbarism crossed on Wednesday the redlines by an aerial aggression on the Southern Lebanese villages that left dozens of civilians as martyred and injured.
In a series of strikes, deep in the south, “Israeli” raids attacked Iqlim al-Tuffah towns of Jbaa, Sanya, Zhalta and Buslayya, a building on the Adshit-Qsaybeh road in Nabatiyeh, al-Shehabiyeh in the Tyre district and al-Sawwaneh in the Marjeyoun district.
The bombardment martyred three people in al-Sawwaneh and one person in Adshit. At least nine people were meanwhile wounded in Adshit.
Among the martyrs are two children.
Hours later, an “Israeli” attack on a building in Nabatieh martyred four more children, three women and a man, the Reuters news agency cited the town’s hospital director, Hassan Wazni, and three security sources as saying.
The United Nations secretary-general’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric called for a halt to increased violence.
“The recent escalation is dangerous indeed and should stop,” he said.
