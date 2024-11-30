- Home
Sayyed Safieddine: Attack on Civilians Not to Pass without Response
By Staff, Agencies
Hezbollah Executive Council His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine slammed “Israel’s” latest airstrikes on southern Lebanon, vowing that the Lebanese resistance movement’s response is sure to come.
“Today’s offensive against southern Lebanon, during which a number of civilians were martyred, cannot pass without a response. There will surely be a response and it will be of the required level,” Sayyed Safieddine stated.
It was the first reaction by Hezbollah to a wave of “Israeli” attacks into various areas in southern Lebanon.=
“Israeli” warplanes targeted a house in Sawwaneh with two strikes, “leading to its destruction” and the martyrdom of three members of the same family.
It identified the martyrs as a Syrian woman and two children, aged 13 and 2.
The NNA also said an “Israeli” attack targeting south Lebanon’s Adshit martyred one person, who Hezbollah announced was one of its fighters.
The attack wounded 10 others, “completely destroying” a building and causing “great damage to commercial establishments, shops and homes” nearby.
