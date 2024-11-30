No Script

“Israel” Laments New Equation in The North: We’re Living in Nasrallah’s Kingdom!
By Staff

Lebanon’s Hezbollah launched a salvo of rockets on Wednesday at the city of Safed in the northern part of occupied Palestine.

According to “Israel’s” Channel 12, the attack altered the existing equation because the missiles targeted a large city inhabited by tens of thousands of people.

“Previous attacks focused largely on cities like ‘Kiryat Shmona’ where most of the settlers had been evacuated,” it mentioned.

Channel 12 further claimed that Hezbollah is in the process of creating a far more complex equation.

The head of the “Mateh Asher” Regional Council, Moshe Davidovich, eleborated further and said, “We live in [Sayyed] Nasrallah’s kingdom, and Hezbollah is the one setting the pace in the north.”

For his part, Channel 13’s military correspondent Or Heller said, “We are in a very difficult situation, and the missiles in Safed are an important hit and the furthest hit by Hezbollah since October 7. This is considered an expansion of the range of Hezbollah’s missiles.”

