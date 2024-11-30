“Israel”: One Killed, Several Injured by Hezbollah Rockets on Safed

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” army announced that rockets were fired from Lebanon at the Northern Command headquarters base in Safed.

“Numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Netua, Manara, and into an ‘Israeli’ base in northern ‘Israel’,” the “Israeli” army said, adding that it is striking the launch sites.

According to “Israeli” reports, one “Israeli” was killed and seven others were wounded in the operation.

“Ziv” Hospital in Safed said eight “Israelis” were brought to the emergency room following rocket attacks in the city.

The hospital said another "Israeli" is in moderate condition, while six others are being treated for light injuries.

Meanwhile, “Israel’s” so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said the operation on Safed serves as a declaration of war, calling for a sea change in how “Israel” manages the balance of power on the Lebanese border.

“This is not a trickle [of rockets], it’s war. It’s time to leave behind the ‘conception’ in the north as well,” the far-right politician said on X.

Channel 12 news reported that the minister has demanded an urgent meeting with Netanyahu to discuss the escalation of violence in the north.

While nobody has claimed responsibility for the attacks this morning, most have blamed Hezbollah, thought to be the only terror group in Lebanon with the capability to barrage Safed.

Avigdor Liberman also seems to call for a harsh response, tweeting that “Israel” is letting Hezbollah walk all over it.

“The red line has turned into a white flag,” he wrote. “The war cabinet has caved to Hezbollah and lost the north.”