US, UK Conduct New Round of Aggression on Yemen
By Staff, Agencies
The United States and the UK have launched a fresh military strike in Yemen in response to the Arab nation’s pro-Palestine attacks on “Israeli”-affiliated shipping in the Red Sea.
Yemen's official Saba news agency, citing a security source speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that the aerial assault targeted the port of Ras Isa in the strategic western province of Hodeidah, without providing further details.
Hours earlier, the US-British coalition had launched airstrikes on targets in the Tuhayat district of the same Yemeni province.
This comes as a top-ranking member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council has reiterated that the country’s Armed Forces are prepared for a potential ground invasion by the US and British forces.
Mohammad Ali al-Houthi said on Tuesday that such a ground invasion would be much more difficult compared to similar operations conducted in the past by US-led forces in Afghanistan and Vietnam.
Houthi said Yemen “has no worries” about such a scenario, and that this would exactly be what the Yemenis have been awaiting
Yemenis have staged a million-man march in the capital Sana’a to reaffirm their support for Palestinians in Gaza which is under a brutal “Israeli” aggression.
