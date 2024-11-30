- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, February 13, 2024
February 13, 2024
By Staff
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance,
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 07:45 am a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in Hunin Fortress with missiles, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 am espionage devices at “Hadab Yarine” site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on southern villages and civilian homes, most recently in the village of Talusah, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 am “Israeli” police building in “Kiryat Shmona” with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:12 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Mitat” barracks with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. This targeting led to killing and wounding the members of this gathering.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters took control at 02:00 pm of an “Israeli” Skylark drone, which is in good technical condition.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:00 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Marj site with missiles, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:10 pm “Ruweisat Al-Alam” site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 20:00 pm the command headquarters of “Zibdeen” Barracks with missiles, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
