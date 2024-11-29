Sayyed Nasrallah: Not to End Ops from South unless “Israel” Ends Gaza Aggression, Ready for Expanding War

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Tuesday a speech in which he tackled various topics, particularly the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza.

Addressing thousands of peoples who gathered to commemorate The Wounded Day in various Lebanese regions, Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that “We’re commemorating two anniversaries that of the Wounded fighters and the other is the Detainees Day.”

“Thanks to God and the sacrifices of the resistance, all our detainees were released from ‘Israeli’ jails,” he stated, extending his congratulations to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards in Iran on their Day.

In his televised speech, His Eminence stressed that “The pride, strength and realities that the resistance axis is enjoying today are due to the blessings of this Islamic revolution that has been victorious in days that are commemorated today.”

According to the Resistance Leader, “The main responsibility was and is today is preserving and protecting the resistance.”

Moving to the Palestinian front, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “130 days have passed on the ‘Israeli’ continuous barbarism and massacres as well as on the legendary steadfastness by the resistance fighters in Gaza and heroism that amounts to a miracle and patience that is unparalleled in history.”

“130 days have passed on the “Israeli” failure and inability to achieve goals,” he mentioned, noting that “What we are doing in Lebanon from support to Gaza is an honest response to the moral and religious responsibility everyone must hold.”

His Eminence further emphasized that “What is happening in Gaza must shake the conscience of all people in the world, who must feel the responsibility to face this aggression and humanitarian catastrophe.”

“We, in the Lebanese front, are supporting Gaza. We are acting in harmony with our values and moral and religious responsibility,” Hezbollah Secretary General said, pointing out that “The establishment of the occupying ‘Israeli’ entity is the origin of the crises in the region, and Lebanon’s history bears witness to that.”

On another level, Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say: “Regardless of the Palestinian interest, the Lebanese, Syrian, Egyptian and Jordanian national interest is that ‘Israel’ is defeated in this battle.”

“The opening of the Lebanese front with the occupation constituted a national interest primarily to prevent ‘Israel’ from scoring victory,” he confirmed, pointing out that “There are parties who have early judgments regardless of the achievements and victories. They describe what is achieved as imaginary victories.”

Reiterating that “The Zionist entity is suffering losses in all fronts including economy and low morale,” His Eminence advised that “The debate over ‘Israel’ must not turn into a sectarian one as this is an ‘Israeli’ interest.”

“This group that claims that ‘international law protects us’ and disputes the feasibility of the resistance is hopeless,” he detailed, noting that “The Lebanese division regarding ‘Israel’ has been alive since the establishment of the occupying entity, and there are Christian and Muslim martyrs who confronting this enemy.”

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted that “It is the resistance that protected Lebanon, not the International Resolution 1701, which ‘Israel’ has violated dozens of times since 2006.”

Hailing the sacrifices of the people of the resistance, he affirmed that “Those who bear the primary burden today in the confrontation on the Lebanese front are the people of the border villages and the people of the south. A large number of martyrs who fell are from the front border Southern villages.”

“The people of the border villages in South Lebanon offered their homes to the resistance despite knowing that it would be destroyed. We announce that it would be rebuilt better than they were,” Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed, underlining that “In South Lebanon, there is an overwhelming, cross-sectarian majority whose will, choice and decision, is not only to embrace the resistance, but rather to resist.”

He also confirmed that “The insistence’s of the people of the border villages on holding the funeral of their sons and martyrs in great crowds in their lands is an expression of their choice.”

In addition, Hezbollah Secretary General warned that “Strong ‘Israel’ poses a threat to the region. A deterred ‘Israel’, as happened after the years 2000 and 2006, is a lesser threat to Lebanon.”

According to His Eminence, “The resistance is what regains the land, protects dignity, and returns the displaced to their homes, and it is what puts an end to the ambitions of ‘Israel’.”

Moving to the political front, he unveiled that “All so-called mediators come to Lebanon to secure interests of Zionist entity, no reference to Gaza Strip.”

“The visits of Western delegates to Lebanon have a single goal, which is to protect ‘Israel’ and return the settlers to the north. All the delegations that came to Lebanon over the past months had one objective, which is the security and protection of ‘Israel’, a halt of fire against the Zionist posts and the return of the 100000 settlers to the settlements,” Sayyed Nasrallah added, pointing out that “There has been an open front for 129 days in the south, and the enemy is fighting within limits and controls, and this experience has confirmed the existence of balance of deterrence.”

His Eminence disclosed also that “The Western delegations are fully endorsing the ‘Israeli’ paper and submitting it to Lebanon,” adding that “The delegations that come to Lebanon are trying to intimidate us and this has been of no use. Also, the political gains that they are waving cannot affect our stance and will not lead to calming this front.”

Moreover, the Resistance leader assured that “The Resistance enjoys balance of deterrence; Lebanon in position to dictate own conditions on the ‘Israeli’ enemy.”

“When the aggression against Gaza stops, the fire from the south will stop, and when the shooting stops in Gaza and the Zionist enemy takes any action, we will return to working based on the rules and equations that were in place,” Sayyed Nasrallah declared.

Sayyed Nasrallah advised the Lebanese to maintain vigilance in the face of Zionist enemy's psychological warfare. “The resistance’s job is to deter the enemy, and our responses will be proportionate.”

He also viewed that “Attention must be paid to the psychological warfare waged by the enemy as well as to what is circulated on social network and that aims at intimidating our people and affecting their will.”

“It should be noted that some social networking sites provide free information to the enemy,” His Eminence affirmed, pointing out that “Caution must be taken regarding information sent via mobile phones as the enemy bases its attacks mainly on technical espionage capabilities.”

On this level, Sayyed Nasrallah warned that "The mobile phone is a listening device, so we request our brothers in the border villages and throughout the south, especially the fighters and their families, to refrain from using their mobile phones to preserve the lives and dignity of the people. The cell phone is a lethal spy that provides specific and deadly information."

"The 'Israeli' does not need to plant spies on the roads, as internet-connected cameras monitor all roads, and these cameras must be disconnected from the internet because leniency in this matter contributes to more martyrs, losses, and exposes the front to the enemy," he cautioned.

To those threatening Hezbollah with expanding the war, Hezbollah Secretary General sent a sounding message: “We will expand if you expand. And if you think that the resistance is frightened, you’re completely suspicious. If the enemy carries out its threats against us, he must realize that the hundred thousand settlers who left the north will not return.”

“The enemy is not in a position to impose conditions on Lebanon and I call on Lebanese authorities to add new conditions to 1701 rather than to surrender to its conditions,” Sayyed Nasrallah asserted, announcing that “Today, the resistance is more certain and determined to prepare to confront the enemy at all levels.”

Responding to “Israeli” War minister threats regarding expanding the war, His Eminence said: “You’re welcome…The ‘Israeli’ War Minister must realize that if he launches a war against us, he will have two million settlers displaced from the north, not only a hundred thousand.”

“We follow all developments in the region and all possibilities are open as we fight in the south and eyes are on Gaza. The front in south Lebanon is a pressure, participation and solidarity front aimed at weakening the Zionist enemy and its economy and security until it halts its aggression against Gaza. Even if it wages war, this front will not stop,” he concluded.