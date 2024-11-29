ICC Prosecutor Threatens “Israel” over Military Activity in Rafah

By Staff, Agencies

International Criminal Court [ICC] prosecutor Karim Khan announced that he was “deeply concerned” about reports of the bombardment and potential entry of “Israeli” troops into Rafah in Gaza, saying that his office may be pushed to act against “Israel”.

“All wars have rules and the laws applicable to armed conflict cannot be interpreted so as to render them hollow or devoid of meaning. This has been my consistent message, including from Ramallah last year,” he wrote.

Khan further stated: “Since that time, I have not seen any discernible change in conduct by ‘Israel’. As I have repeatedly emphasized, those who do not comply with the law should not complain later when my Office takes action pursuant to its mandate.”

He posted the statement on the social media platform X on Monday, adding that his office has an ongoing and active investigation “into the situation in the State of Palestine”.

Agnes Callamard, the secretary general at Amnesty International, also took to X to say that there is nowhere safe for Palestinians to go following the air strikes in Rafah.

“The ‘Israeli’ incursion will have devastating consequences. Mass killings, forced transfers, more war crimes. The carnage must stop,” Callamard said.

Khan has been a vocal critic of “Israel’s” military assault in Gaza since the aggression on Gaza started on October 7.

Khan, speaking from the Rafah crossing at the time, expressed his desire to enter Gaza and “Israel” to investigate potential crimes.

In December, Khan called on “Israel” to respect the international rules of war and said he was accelerating his investigation into violence by “Israeli” settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, issuing a statement similar to the one made on Monday.

"I was crystal clear, that this is the time to comply with the law. If ‘Israel’ doesn't comply now, they shouldn't complain later."