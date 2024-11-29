“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

An Indian conglomerate has dispatched Hermes 900 killer drones to “Israel” as the UAVS are extensively used in the “Israeli” entity’s indiscriminate bombing campaign in the Gaza strip amid the genocidal war.

The sale of more of than 20 Hermes 900 medium-altitude, long-endurance [MALE] UAVs delivered by Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India Ltd to “Israel” was first reported on February 2 by Neelam Mathews for the defense-related website Shephard Media.

The Wire report said it has not yet been publicly acknowledged by either Tel Aviv or New Delhi.

In 2018, “Israel’s” Elbit Systems entered into a joint venture with Adani group with a 49% share and opened a $15-million facility in Hyderabad to manufacture UAVs for the first time outside “Israel”.

The Wire said when it contacted “Israel’s” Elbit Systems a spokesperson responded that they could “confirm that Elbit Systems collaborates with Adani, which is a supplier to our UAS [Unmanned Aerial Systems] supply chain.”

Haaretz reported last February that the vice president of UAV systems in the Aerospace Division at Elbit Systems, Vered Haimovich, said the Hermes 900 has been Elbit System’s flagship drone, which has been operationally used by the Israeli Air Force since 2015. It has also taken part “in all rounds of conflict in recent years.”

Indian activists have criticized the Indian government for its double standards against Palestine, as on one hand, New Delhi backs the Palestinian cause while advocating for a free Palestinian state, but on the other, its actions suggest it supported “Israel’s” actions in Gaza.

The role of an Indian conglomerate in supplying drones, which are extensively used by the IOF for attacks in densely populated urban areas in Gaza, came as the prime minister Narendra Modi government’s official position is seeking an immediate ceasefire.