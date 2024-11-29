US: Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Ruling He Lacks Immunity

By Staff, Agencies

Former US President Donald Trump asked his country’s Supreme Court to step into the dispute over his immunity from election subversion charges over the January 6 riot allegations - the matter that could undermine his campaign for a second term.

Namely, Trump relies the nine judges to temporarily block the unanimous decision by the D.C. Circuit that flatly rejected his claims of immunity.

“Conducting a months-long criminal trial of President Trump at the height of election season will radically disrupt President Trump’s ability to campaign against President Biden,” wrote Trump’s attorneys in the request.

The DC Circuit’s ruling “threatens immediate irreparable injury to the First Amendment interests of President Trump and tens of millions of American voters, who are entitled to hear President Trump’s campaign message as they decide how to cast their ballots in November.”

The request put the Supreme Court into the unusual position of juggling two politically fraught matters linked to the front-runner for the Republican party's presidential nomination. Earlier last week, the court heard what CNN called a “historic argument” over whether Trump should be disqualified from the ballot for his actions on January 6, 2021.

The Supreme Court's response will significantly impact whether Trump will be put on trial for criminal allegations amid the presidential race. US elections scheduled in November 2024.