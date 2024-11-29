Iran: IRG Launches Long-Range Ballistic Missile from Warship

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has successfully launched a long-range ballistic missile from one of its warships.

Major General Hossein Salami announced on Monday that the achievement means that the IRG will have the capacity to hit any target because its ocean-cruising warships can sail to any location around the world.

“One long-range ballistic missile was successfully fired from a military vessel of the IRGC Navy in joint cooperation between the IRG Aerospace Force and the IRG Navy,” Salami was quoted as saying by semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The development comes amid Iran’s growing success in expansion of its defensive missile program. The country has used the missiles in attacks in recent years on terrorist targets located as far as the Mediterranean.

However, Iran has repeatedly declared that its missile capabilities are solely used for deterrence and defense.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said the attacks recently conducted by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRG] against terrorists’ positions in Syria and an “Israeli” espionage center in Iraq were part of the “just punishment” against violators of Iran’s security after a terrorist attack hit the city of Kerman.

It has warned the United States and “Israel” that any action against Iran will be met with missile attacks on their military positions and interests in the region.