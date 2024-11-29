- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hezbollah Mourns Five Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.
Allah Almighty is Truthful
With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns the martyrs: Mohammad Baqer Hassan Bassam [Khomeini] from Ainatha, Ali Ahmad Muhanna [Malik] from Maron al-Ras, Hussein Jamil Harisi [Sajid] from Taloussa, Hassan Ahmed Termos [Karrar] from Taloussa and Ahmad Hussein Termos [Hilal] from Taloussa, South Lebanon, who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds.
Comments
- Related News