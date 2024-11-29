No Script

Hezbollah Mourns Five Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns the martyrs: Mohammad Baqer Hassan Bassam [Khomeini] from Ainatha, Ali Ahmad Muhanna [Malik] from Maron al-Ras, Hussein Jamil Harisi [Sajid] from Taloussa, Hassan Ahmed Termos [Karrar] from Taloussa and Ahmad Hussein Termos [Hilal] from Taloussa, South Lebanon, who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds.

