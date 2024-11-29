No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, February 12, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

 

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, February 12, 2024

  1. at 2:40 pm the espionage devices at Al-Radar site with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit.
  2. at 3:15 pm “Biranit” barracks with a Falaq 1 missile, scoring a direct hit.
  3. at 3:25 pm “Zar'it” barracks Falaq 1 missiles, scoring direct hits.
  4. and in response to “Israeli” attacks on villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:25 pm a building in “Yir’on” settlement in which enemy soldiers were gathering with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  5. and in response to “Israeli” attacks on villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 pm a building in “Avivim” settlement in which enemy soldiers were gathering with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  6. at 05:55 Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, scoring a direct hit.
  7. at 06:15 pm, a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Birket Risha” site with Burkan missiles, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

