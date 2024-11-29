No Script

EU, Australia Extraordinarily Concerned about "Israel's" Aggression on Rafah

EU, Australia Extraordinarily Concerned about "Israel's" Aggression on Rafah
By Staff, Agencies

EU’s chief diplomat, Joseph Borrell, confirmed that extraordinarily concerned about Benjamin Netanyahu’s threats to launch attacks on Rafah with no evacuation plan and no prospect of refugee camps in Egypt.

Borrell further stated: “Netanyahu has been asking for the evacuation of 1.7 million people without saying where these people could be evacuated.”

“The situation with Egypt is very tense and we are extraordinarily concerned about what can happen there,” he said, noting that “Even in the US, which is the strongest supporter of ‘Israel’, President Biden himself considers that this action is disproportionate.”

“The toll of people being killed, civilians being killed is unbearable,” he said, adding that the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, had been “begging” Netanyahu “to stop killing people”.

“If they launch an offensive against a highly populated area with more than 1.7 million people, they will crash against a wall, they cannot escape,” he said.

Similarly, the Australian government has warned that “Israel’s” plans for a military offensive on Rafah could have “devastating consequences” for Palestinian civilians sheltering there.

The foreign minister, Penny Wong, also suggested on Monday that a failure to ensure special care for more than 1 million civilians in the area, many in makeshift tents, would “cause serious harm to ‘Israel’s’ own interests”.

 

